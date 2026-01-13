Himachal's interest above all, squandering public funds won't be tolerated: PWD minister

Shimla, Jan 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday asserted that the interest of the state is above all, and unfair distribution of public funds by IAS and IPS officials posted in the state will not be tolerated.

Without naming any officer, the minister, while interacting with mediapersons here, claimed that some IAS and IPS officers from outside the state are indulging in unfair distribution of public funds, asserting that such action would not be tolerated, and pledged to expose these officials at the appropriate time before appropriate authority.

Accusing some IAS and IPS officers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar of undermining the spirit of Himachal Pradesh, he claimed they were misusing the funds coming from Centre for various road and other projects.

"I understand the Centre-State relationship and also that IAS and IPS officers can work in any state cadre and they are welcome in Himachal, but one thing has to be understood. The interest of the state is above all and protecting the right of the state is our responsibility," he said.

He said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur had also raised similar concerns in the past and the issue extends beyond party lines.

The resources of Himachal Pradesh should be used for the people of the state and not for personal gain, he said.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said, "I do not agree with the sweeping statement as several officers from outside the state are doing good work," urging the PWD minister to name the officers instead of making a general statement.