Himachal's second space lab becomes functional

Bilaspur (HP), Jan 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's second space lab was inaugurated here on Tuesday to provide school students with hands-on experience in space science, robotics, and aerospace technology.

The first space lab is already functioning at Ghumarwin School in Bilapsur district. There are plans to set up five such labs in the district, an official statement said.

"A space lab is a crucial step to inspire school children and kindle their interest in space science and technology," Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said after inaugurating the space lab at a government school.

The space labs are integral to Bilaspur's educational reform initiative, established to spark students' interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), he said.

The lab is equipped with drones, 3D printers, telescopes, and models of Indian Space Research Organisation missions. Students will be introduced to in-depth knowledge of subjects like satellite communication and aerospace engineering, which are becoming globally important, he said.

The minister said children from nearby schools can visit the lab and it will serve as a regional centre for science education.

Additionally, educational trips to ISRO's Space Application Centre in Ahmedabad are being organised, he said, adding so far, 10 students have been there, and preparations are underway to send 50 more.

Dharmani also inaugurated the first Activity-Based Learning (ABL) classroom in Bilaspur district. The ABL approach deviates from traditional learning, focusing instead on interactive and real-life experiences.

In this approach, teachers act as facilitators, involving students in active learning through group discussions, scientific experiments, and creative projects.

The minister emphasised that for the success of this initiative, teacher training is mandatory.

He said special workshops will be organised to train teachers in classroom management, technical education, and the integration of innovations like ABL and space labs. PTI COR BPL RHL