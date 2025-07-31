Himachal's Smriti Samaroh Samiti demands Bharat Ratna for first CM Dr YS Parmar

Shimla, Jul 31 (PTI) Forty-four years after his demise, Himachal Pradesh's Smriti Samaroh Samiti has called for India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, to be posthumously conferred upon the state's first Chief Minister, Dr YS Parmar.

On Wednesday, members of the Samiti met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania. They handed over letters requesting the adoption of a resolution to send to the Central government for the posthumous conferment of the Bharat Ratna.

Rakesh Pant, a member of the Samiti and former president of the Solan Municipal Council, said that it would be a fitting tribute to Dr Parmar's memory for his sacrifices, struggles, and contributions to shaping Himachal Pradesh.

The Samiti also plans to meet former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for his support.

In memory of Dr Parmar, the Samiti has installed his statue at Children's Park in Solan and at his birthplace, Chanalag, in Sirmaur district. They also organise a symposium on his birth anniversary every year. PTI BPL ANM HIG