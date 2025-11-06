Himachal's Sundernagar sees communal tension over bid to kidnap minor girl

Mandi (HP) Nov 6 (PTI) Sundernagar town of Himachal's Mandi district witnessed tense moments on Wednesday night when a member of the minority community allegedly attempted to kidnap a minor girl from the other community, leading to a fight and a heated argument in the area.

The kidnapping attempt was foiled by the locals, following which they beat up the accused, blackened his face and handed him over to the police. The incident led to the registration of three FIRs.

According to the available information, a 38-year-old married man had allegedly been stalking a 13-year-old girl for many days and on Wednesday, he came in an SUV near the house of the minor and tried to abduct her.

The girl's family intervened, but the accused allegedly misbehaved with them, following which the locals gathered at the spot, thrashed him, painted his face black and handed him over to the local police. A traffic jam was also reported in the area at the time of the incident.

Later, while the police were recording the statements of victims and her relatives, members of the minority community entered the police station and allegedly created a disturbance, leading to heated arguing and misbehaving with the people accompanying the girl's father.

An additional police force was called in, and the situation was brought under control. Sundernagar Deputy Superintendent of Police Bharat Bhusan confirmed that three different FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident.

One FIR was registered against the man who tried to abduct the minor girl under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the vehicle used has been impounded.

The second FIR was registered against the relatives of the accused who tried to create a disturbance in the police station.

The third FIR was registered against those who thrashed the accused.

The accused was produced before a local court on Thursday and was sent to 14 days of Judicial custody, the police said. PTI COR BPL AMJ AMJ