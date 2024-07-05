Himachal's Una adjudged best in country in implementing 'Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh' campaign

Una (HP), July 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Una district has been rated as the best in the country for implementing the joint action plan 'Ek Yudh Nashe Ke Virudh' of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Deputy Commissioner Una Jatin Lal said on Friday.

Lal accepted the award from Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on June 30.

The deputy commissioner said the Una district was the first in the country to implement this action plan, a joint initiative of the NCPCR and Narcotics Control Bureau launched in February 2021. It aims at spreading awareness against drugs and substance abuse in schools and colleges.

He said that various departments have made commendable contributions to the 'Nasha Mukt Una Abhiyan' (drug-free Una campaign), which was implemented as a pilot project and has shown positive results.

Lal said that under the campaign, 26,000 students were engaged through various skill and life development programmes at school and college levels to raise awareness against drug abuse. Additionally, about 247 teachers and school heads received training.

The main objective of the programme was to strengthen the emotional and mental health of students and keep them away from negative thoughts that could lead to drug addiction, he said.

Along with this, 'Har Ghar Dastak Abhiyan' was also conducted in Una to raise awareness against drug abuse in one lakh houses, Lal said. Under this initiative, people were made aware about the ill effects of drugs, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner thanked Una residents for joining the 'Nasha Mukt Una Abhiyan' and expressed hope that they will continue to cooperate in future campaigns to make the district drug-free. PTI COR BPL BHJ BHJ