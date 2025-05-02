Himachal's Vikramaditya urges Rural Development Minister for approval of 637 habitations

Shimla, May 1 (PTI) State Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday urged the Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan for speedy approval of 637 habitations, which haven't been included in Phase 4 of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) due to pending verification.

Singh, who called on Paswan in New Delhi, informed him that 57 per cent of roads in the state have been constructed under PMGSY and added that despite spending 250 crores yearly on maintenance of these roads, the state was in need of funds, keeping in view the tough terrain, a statement issued here said.

He requested additional funds for the current financial year for maintenance of the roads and also apprised the rural development minister that three roads constructed under Phase 1 of PMGSY require upgradation.

Singh also thanked the Union Minister for approving the road projects under Phase 3 of the scheme.

Kamlesh Paswan assured all possible assistance to the state, the statement added. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ AMJ