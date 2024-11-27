Himalayan black bear, cub electrocuted in Uttarakhand

Gopeshwar (Uttarakhand), Nov 27 (PTI) Two Himalayan black bears, including a cub, died due to electrocution in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday after coming into contact with the transformer of a sewage treatment plant, officials said.

The Himalayan black bear is listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.

The incident was reported on Wednesday morning from a sewage treatment plant (STP) in Gopeshwar operated by the Jal Sansthan, about 10 km from another STP where more than 12 people were electrocuted in July last year.

The transformer was placed in the open on the floor of the STP and none of its staff were present when the bear and its cub got stuck in it, Kedarnath Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tarun S said.

The bears came from the adjoining forest area and entered the STP, he said.

It took hours to remove their bodies from the transformer, the DFO, who rushed to the spot along with a team after being informed, said.

The STP was constructed in a landslide zone due to which the security wall on one side collapsed many years ago. A few years ago, the poles of the transformer also got uprooted in a landslide, leaving it open since then, locals said.

The bears entered the STP from the collapsed side and got stuck in the transformer kept in the open, the official said, adding that the accident could have been averted had the transformer been fenced.

It is believed that the incident took place early on Wednesday morning but was reported only after the staff reached the STP at 10 am.

Employees linked with electricity distribution said on condition of anonymity that they have been requesting the STP management for safe installation of the transformer for a long time but nothing was done.

The bodies of the bears were cremated after post-mortem, the DFO said. PTI COR ALM ARI