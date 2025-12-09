Himalayan Black Bear spotted in Gangtok, alert issued

Gangtok, Dec 9 (PTI) A Himalayan Black Bear was spotted in a residential area of Gangtok, prompting the forest department to sound an alert.

The bear was spotted near Pani House in the Sikkim capital on Monday midnight.

It was sighted in the CCTV footage from the residence of municipal councillor Norbu Tamang, a forest officer said.

The forest department has launched a massive search in the area, urging residents of Pani House, Indira Bypass, and Lingding areas to remain cautious till the bear is safely rescued. PTI COR ACD