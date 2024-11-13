Himalayan Echoes Literature Festival returns to Nainital after a gap of three years

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) In good news for bibliophiles, the ninth edition of Himalayan Echoes Literature Festival is set to make its return to Nainital on Saturday after a hiatus of three years.

Advertisment

To be held at Abbotsford House, a heritage home stay, the two-day literary extravaganza aims to host meaningful dialogues about the Himalayas while promoting books, poetry, and research associated with the mountains.

The festival, slated to open with rendition of mountain songs by Bhutanese father-daughter singing duo Pema Samdrup and Karma Demath, is mentored by writer and co-director of Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) Namita Gokhale.

“Himalayan Echoes is a celebration of mountain voices from across the northern belt of India. It's a gem of a festival where arts, crafts, local cuisine and music come together under one banner. It is the only mountain festival in India that has ‘environment’ at its core. That is why I also call it the ‘environment festival’ of India.

Advertisment

"This October we are celebrating the theme of C.A.L.M ( Creativity. Art. Literature. Mountains) post pandemic,” said festival founder Janhavi Prasada in a statement.

Award-winning author Vikas Swarup, 'Highway On My Plate' TV show fame Mayur Sharma, "75 iconic trees in India" author S Natesh and wellness activist Nina Kler are among the authors participating in the festival.

Besides literary discussions and workshops, local Kumaon delicacies and a full fledged 'Kumaon Bazaar' showcasing regional wellness products, handicrafts and traditional art form Aipan will also be on offer.

Advertisment

It will come to a close on Sunday with the Choliya dance performance by the warrior dancers of Kumaon. PTI MG MAH MAH