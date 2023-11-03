Himalayan Expedition's Silk Route Ultra Trail 2023 flagged off in Shimla

Shimla, Nov 3, (PTI) The third edition of the Himalayan Expedition's Silk Route Ultra Trail (SRUT) 2023 was flagged off by MLA Theog Kuldeep Rathore and Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Aditya Negi on Friday from Narkanda.

Advertisment

After the success of Chapter Hatu and Chapter Sarahan editions, this year the run started from Narkanda and would culminate at Sarahan in Shimla on November 5.

The flagship race in SRUT 2023 is the single-day 100 km ultra trail marathon, said a statement issued on Friday.

The event will feature four categories -100 km, 55 km, 33 km, and 15 km, encompassing a total participation of approximately 60 individuals from the Indian armed forces and trail runners of national and international repute.

The SRUT goes through the historic old Hindustan-Tibet road, spanning rugged trails and untarred roads, presenting runners with a challenge that tests them both physically and mentally. PTI BPL MNK MNK MNK