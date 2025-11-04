Himalayas symbol of India's strength, spirituality, identity: Kiren Rijiju

Dehradun, Nov 3 (PTI) The Himalayas are not just mountains but a symbol of India's strength, spirituality and national identity, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said here on Monday.

He said this while speaking at the 'Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav 2025' organised at the 'Lekhak gaon' (Writer's Village) on the outskirts of Dehradun.

Rijiju said that since he was from Arunachal Pradesh, he has a deep emotional connection with the Himalayas. "The Himalayas are not just mountains, but a symbol of India's strength, spirituality, and identity." The minister praised the work being done under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expand road connectivity and infrastructure in the border areas, especially in the Gunji area of Pithoragarh district, Uttarakhand.

He said that the beauty of India lies in its diversity. “We may speak different languages ​​and follow different traditions, but our values ​​and vision bind us together.” He praised the ‘Writer's Village’ initiative of former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, calling it a living example of India’s cultural, literary, and ecological renaissance.

Pokhriyal said he dedicated the event to the 25th anniversary of the formation of the state of Uttarakhand and to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream of a "writer's village".

The initiative aims to develop villages into centres of creativity, culture, and education, he said. PTI DPT SKY SKY