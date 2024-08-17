Himanta accuses JMM-led govt in Jharkhand of doing politics of 'appeasement'

Giridih/Ranchi, Aug 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand of doing politics of "appeasement" in the state.

Sarma, the election co-incharge of the BJP in Jharkhand, on Saturday, visited Bengabad in Giridih district to meet the kin of Jharkhand Police personnel Chouhan Hembram, who was killed by a convicted prisoner in a Hazaribag hospital on August 12.

"No legislator either from JMM or Congress met the tribal victim family yet," Sarma said after meeting the mother of Hembram.

Prisoner Shahid Ansari, serving a life sentence, escaped from Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after hitting Hembram with a rod and strangulating him to death with a saline pipe. The accused was undergoing treatment in the hospital and Hembram was posted on guard duty.

The Assam CM alleged that the administration took no action to nab the absconding prisoner.

Sarma said that when he came to know about the incident, he decided to meet the family with Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Saturday morning.

"When I reached here, I was told that police have taken Hembram's family members with them early in the morning. Even his in-laws who reside with them were taken away with them later. This government has crossed all limits of appeasement politics," Sarma said.

Sarma said he was told that police took Hembram's family members to Hazaribag for some paperwork. "If it is done for the benefit of the victim, it is good," he said.

The Assam CM said that when they reached the village, Hembram's mother, who lives in another village, came to meet him.

"I assured the family that the BJP would try to help in whatever way they need," he said.

Sarma urged the Hemant Soren-led government to ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

"I request the government to arrest the accused immediately and ensure his hanging. I would also urge the government to provide a job to the next of kin of Hembram as per norms," he said.

Meanwhile, Hembram's family members including his wife Jomoti Devi, son Mahesh Hembram and daughter Swati Hembram on Saturday met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residential office, according to an official statement.

The CM assured them of providing a government job to a member of the family on compassionate grounds soon, it stated.

The dependent family members of Hembram will also be provided grants of around Rs 1.29 crore by the state government, the release said. PTI COR SAN RG ACD