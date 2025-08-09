Himanta affirms commitment to empower women on Raksha Bandhan

Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended his best wishes to all on Raksha Bandhan, affirming his commitment to empower the women of the state.

He said the occasion is a reminder of the bond of trust and protection that defines relationships.

"On the auspicious occasion of #RakshaBandan, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all brothers and sisters," Sarma said in a post on X.

"This sacred festival reminds us of the unbreakable bond of love, trust and protection that defines our relationships. To my sisters of Assam, I will always stand by your side and protect and empower you in every step," he added. PTI SSG SSG RG