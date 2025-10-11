Himanta affirms govt's resolve to ensure equal opportunities for every girl

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday affirmed his government's resolve to ensure equal opportunities for every girl.

He maintained that every girl is special and should have the chance to grow in a safe environment.

"On #InternationalDayOfTheGirl, we renew our steadfast resolve to ensure every girl has equal access to education, opportunities, and a safe, supportive environment to learn, grow, and lead with confidence -- because every girl is special," Sarma said in a post on X.

The International Day of the Girl Child is observed annually on October 11, raising awareness on girls' rights, unique challenges they face and promotes their empowerment. PTI SSG SSG ACD