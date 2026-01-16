Himanta affirms support for young entrepreneurs to boost startup ecosystem in Assam

Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday asserted that his government is committed to a vibrant startup ecosystem and will help young entrepreneurs with support to innovate.

The state government has schemes in place to encourage startups, he said.

“On National Startup Day, we celebrate the spirit of innovation and enterprise that is shaping India’s future. In Assam, we remain committed to nurturing a vibrant startup ecosystem, enabling young entrepreneurs with the right support, opportunities, and an environment to innovate, and create impact,” Sarma said.

He also said 615 entrepreneurs have so far incubated under the Assam Startup scheme since 2021.

Assam Venture Capital Fund with a Rs 200 crore corpus has been set up to support emerging startups, while assistance is also provided to young entrepreneurs through the 'CM Atmanirbhar Assam Abhijan', he added. PTI SSG SSG BDC