Himanta afraid of losing CM chair after 2026 assembly polls: Gaurav Gogoi

Guwahati: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid he will lose his post and will have to face justice from the people of the state after the 2026 assembly elections.

On Monday, the Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate a case against Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh for his social media comments on India's internal affairs. Sarma had alleged that Gogoi's wife Elizabeth Gogoi had worked with Sheikh in Pakistan.

"The BJP government in Assam can conduct their enquiry. Every Assamese person knows the real reason behind recent developments. Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid that he will lose his chair and will have to face justice from the people of Assam after the 2026 assembly elections," Gogoi said in a post on X.

— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) February 18, 2025

He alleged at a press conference on Monday that Sarma had been changing his stance every day. "(But) we are clear from the first day and know where we stand. Earlier, the chief minister had attacked me and I was the villain. But since yesterday, he has made me the victim," he said.

In 2015, he said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had biryani (in Pakistan) and the chief minister tweeted that it was "a lovely gesture".

"In 2016, the PM invited ISI to Pathankot (to probe a terror attack). A few years later in Madhya Pradesh, (BJP) IT cell members were arrested for ISI links. Sons of high-level government officials have business links with Pakistani nationals. Were there any SITs set up?" he asked.