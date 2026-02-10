Himanta alleges Cong planning to stage violence to gain sympathy

Guwahati, Feb 10 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday accused the Congress of planning to stage violence involving party leaders to gain sympathy from the public ahead of the assembly elections.

He said that one person, allegedly involved in the planning process, was arrested by Guwahati Police and the security of the state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi was increased.

“Guwahati Police received a case yesterday from someone in Congress itself that a plan is on to stage a fight… They are planning a drama to gain sympathy. In view of it, the security (of Gogoi) has been increased,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official event in Bongaigaon.

More details about this will be revealed in four-five days, he added.

The CM’s statement came a day after Gogoi claimed that he was not being accorded security cover generally given to state Congress presidents, and that his well-wishers had warned of a possible attack on him.

Sarma claimed that two officials of the political consultancy firm ‘Inclusive Minds’, engaged by the opposition party, “plan everything and Congress executes it”.

“One of those involved in planning (the alleged staged violence) filed the police complaint. He maintained that being an Assamese, he cannot support it and hence came forward,” the CM said.

He said one person was arrested in this connection early on Tuesday morning, and another has been served notice.

“Investigation has started. We will reveal more in four-five days,” Sarma added.

The assembly elections in the state is due in a few months. PTI SSG NN