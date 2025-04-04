Himanta appeals people of Tinsukia to live in peace and harmony

Guwahati, Apr 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday appealed to the people of Tinsukia to live in peace and harmony, days after tension gripped the town following differences between members of the Hindi-speaking community and some local organisations over celebrating a festival.

If misunderstanding persists between two communities, investments will not come to Assam and development will not take place, the CM said at a press conference here.

''I am concerned and worried about the situation in Tinsukia as differences between the two communities are leading to tension in the town again and again. It gives an opportunity to others to point fingers at the state'', he said.

Tension prevailed in the town since Wednesday after some organisations opposed the permission given by the local authorities for the celebration of 'Chaitra Chhath' at the historical 'Na-pukhuri' tank.

The anti-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) also opposed the move to grant permission to the Hindi-speaking community to celebrate 'Chhath' on the banks of the historical tank and urged the district administration and the Tinsukia Municipal Corporation to review their decision of granting permission.

The CM said nobody should prevent any community from celebrating any festival or offering prayers.

''I don't want to blame any community but there should be no obstruction to celebrate any festival. People are free to celebrate Durga Puja, Eid, Chhath, Nam-kirtan or any other festival'', he said.

If there is any dispute regarding any place, the matter can be resolved through dialogue and discussion, Sarma said.

''After the Panchayat elections, I will send two senior ministers of my cabinet to Tinsukia to resolve the issue'', he said.

The differences between the two communities must be removed and an environment of peace and harmony must prevail, he added.

Tinsukia, a key commercial hub in eastern Assam with a sizable Hindi-speaking population, was also at the centre of controversy last month when the BJP’s local unit announced plans to celebrate ‘Bihar Diwas’.

The move drew criticism from various local outfits including the All Assam Students Union (AASU), Raijor Dal and AIUDF, who alleged political motives. The programme was ultimately called off.

The CM had described the objection as 'unfounded' and warned that it might lead to communal tension and Assamese people living outside the state may have to face the consequences. PTI DG DG MNB