Himanta asks Cachar admin to ensure no spillover of Manipur violence into Assam

Guwahati, Jun 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday asked the Cachar administration to ensure that peace is maintained in the district and there is no spillover of violence from neighbouring Manipur.

Following incidents of ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam in the first week of June, many people from the state have taken refuge in adjoining Cachar district in southern Assam.

"Dr @himantabiswa held a video conference with @dccachar and SP @cacharpolice on the recent incidents in Jiribam, Manipur and instructed them to ensure peace and tranquility are maintained in Cachar," the chief minister's office (CMO) posted on X.

Sarma instructed the district commissioner and superintendent of police to ensure that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people from Manipur who have taken refuge in Assam.

The state's chief secretary and director general of police, along with other officials, were also present in the meeting, the CMO added.

Tight vigil is being maintained in areas bordering Manipur to ensure there is no spillover of violence into Assam, a police officer said, adding patrolling and area domination is being conducted.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition of Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife that has been raging in Manipur since May last year.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people, and rendered thousands of people homeless. PTI SSG ACD