Himanta, Assam Police officers deliberate on roadmap for 'new-age crimes'

Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior police officers of the state deliberated on a roadmap to equip the force with necessary expertise and tools to deal with “new-age crimes”, officials said.

The fifth conference of SPs at Dergaon in Golaghat on Tuesday also focused on professionalism and future-ready policing.

“Concluded a productive Day 1 at the Conference of SPs at LBP Academy, Dergaon,” Sarma, who is also the state’s home minister, said in a post on X.

“We deliberated for over 13 hours on a roadmap to equip Assam Police with the right tools and framework to deal with new-age crime, promote smart policing and keep citizen interests foremost. More updates tomorrow!” he said on Tuesday evening.

Assam Police, in another post, said it is moving forward on the path of transformation to a citizen-centric force.

“The Hon'ble CM's vision, leadership & guidance, has today taken Assam Police forward on the path of transformation from an anti-insurgency oriented force to a citizen-centric service,” it said. PTI SSG RBT