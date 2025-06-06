Himanta assures timely rehab grants to flood-hit in Barak valley

Guwahati, Jun 6 (PTI) Visiting flood-affected Barak valley districts for the second time within four days, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday assured of timely rehabilitation grant to the people.

He said damaged infrastructure, like roads, will be repaired before Durga Puja festivities.

Addressing a press conference at Sribhumi after visiting relief camps in neighbouring Hailakandi district, Sarma said, "The problems due to floods will be there till July or so. I will again come before the Durga Puja and ensure that roads and other damaged infrastructure will be repaired." He said the damage caused by the floods are being compiled and as soon as water recedes, help will be provided as per norms.

"The deputy commissioners will make a thorough assessment. Last year, we had provided proper rehabilitation grants and will provide it this year also," Sarma added.

He said during interaction with the people at the relief camps, they said there was no problem in the camps but expressed concern over the loss of household goods like utensils, clothes, etc.

Asked about state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi's visit to Silchar over the last two days, Sarma said, "Out of four members in his family, three are foreigners. That he came to Silchar is itself something… his mind doesn't work like ours, he has a foreigner's mind." "Don't ask me where he will go or not, you have to ask him," the chief minister, who has been alleging Pakistani links of Gogoi through his British wife, added.

Sarma visited relief camps in Sribhumi later in the day and interacted with the displaced people.

In a series of posts on X earlier, Sarma said he visited two relief camps in Kalinagar and Panchgram in Hailakandi district.

He interacted with the people and sought their feedback on the facilities provided in the camps.

He assured of providing all necessary facilities, including overseeing any health requirements.

The chief minister requested all affected to share their bank details and other information so relief can be quickly disbursed.

Twenty-one people have been killed in floods and landslides so far this year, with over 5.6 lakh people reeling under the deluge in 16 districts.