Now, Himanta and Rahul fight over'Gamocha' comment during Nyay Yatra

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for certain comments made during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', including one related to the 'Gamocha', (scarf or hand towel), a symbol of the culture and identity of the state.
In a series of tweets, Sarma shared video clippings of Gandhi's speeches at public rallies and made his own comments on the respective issue.
''Rahul Baba, Assam's Gamocha is just not for wiping the body. It is a symbol of Assam's self-respect. There are many types of Gamocha. In Assam's most important festival Bihu, it is offered as a Bihuan as a respect and also for honouring guests. It covers the seat where idols are placed and also worn during other festivals and other ceremonies'', Sarma posted on 'X' in Hindi.
Showing the 'Gamocha' wrapped around his neck, Gandhi alleged that the ruling dispensation is insulting the pride of the state.
The Congress MP said that a 'Gamocha' literally means a towel with 'Ga' meaning body and 'Mocha' meaning to wipe.
"The BJP-RSS wants to wipe out the language, culture and history of Assam... We have come here to wipe the injustices of BJP from Assam," he added.
Sarma said, ''Who teaches you this nonsense or do you deliberately say anything you wish to?'' In another post, Sarma also referred to Gandhi's comment about putting coal to light a stove for making tea.
Sarma said, ''Coal on the stove? We were just getting over the idea of you making gold from potatoes when you put coal in the stove and left us confused. Are you conscious?'' The BJP leader further ridiculed Gandhi in a post saying that Rahul has ''set a new standard for being a 'Darpok' (coward)'' ''Interesting. After instigating Congress workers to orchestrate violence, Rahul Gandhi (who is on a Bus Yatra) quietly came out of his fancy bus and fled the city in a small car to Hajo, his next destination. Rahul has set a new standard for being a Darpok. Ha ha''.
In another post, he posted two photographs of the Yatra with Gandhi inside a bus, captioned as 'Hindu majority area (inside the vehicle)' while the other was captioned 'Muslim Majority area (atop the vehicle)'.
''This sums up the Bharat Bus Yatra. I am very happy about only one thing, Mother and sisters in Muslim majority areas did not join this Yatra'', he said.
Replying to a Congress supporter's post regarding the huge turnout of people to hear Gandhi in Dhubri, the Chief Minister said, ''In this crowd, you will not even find two per cent people from the majority community. It is a seat represented by Maulana Badrudding Ajmal with 85 per cent of voters from the minority community. You are naturally strong there. I do admit. This sums up the so-called Nyay Yatra''.
Gandhi and Sarma have been locked in a verbal duel since the Yatra began in Assam on January 18. The march will enter West Bengal on Thursday.
Now, Himanta and Rahul fight over'Gamocha' comment during Nyay Yatra
