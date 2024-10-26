Himanta blames Congress for death of BJP worker in pre-poll violence in Assam

Guwahati/Nagaon, Oct 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday alleged that Congress supporters had attacked and killed a BJP worker, who succumbed to injuries purportedly sustained in clashes between members of the two parties ahead of by-elections in Samaguri constituency in Nagaon district.

He accused the state's chief opposition party of "orchestrating poll violence and undermining democracy".

BJP member Bipul Saikia had purportedly sustained injuries during a clash between BJP and Congress workers during a rally in Kawoimari area in Samaguri constituency on Thursday. He succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

"My deepest condolences to the family of our @BJP4Assam karyakarta from Samaguri, Late Bipul Saikia, who was violently attacked and killed by goons of @INCAssam," Sarma posted on X.

He said those responsible will be made accountable and the death of the member will not go in vain.

"This crime is a grim reminder of the Congress's deception, those who chant 'Samvidhan Bachao' are the very ones orchestrating poll violence and undermining democracy," the BJP leader added.

Meanwhile, the family of Saikia has filed a police complaint against an individual, holding him responsible for the death.

The complaint was lodged at Samaguri police station by Saikia's younger brother on Friday evening, police said.

It mentioned a person who was present at the time of the clash as injuring Saikia which led to his death. No party affiliation of the accused has been mentioned in the complaint, police added.

BJP's candidate Diplu Ranjan Sharma is pitted against Tanzil Hussain of the Congress in the constituency, which goes to the polls on November 13.

Tanzil is the son of Rakibul Hussain, a former Congress minister who had been representing Samaguri for the past 23 years before vacating the seat after his election to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri earlier this year. PTI SSG SSG ACD