Himanta calls for cancellation of ‘Bihu’ functions from May 10

Guwahati, May 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday called for cancellation of ‘Bihu’ functions from May 10 and bringing the celebrations to a “graceful close”.

Though Sarma did not specify any reason, soaring tensions between India and Pakistan is believed to be the basis of his appeal. "Over the past month, we have joyfully celebrated Bihu across Assam through numerous cultural events. I sincerely thank everyone for their enthusiastic participation and contributions," he said in a post on X.

"However, the time has now come to conclude this festive season," Sarma said, appealing for cancellation of all remaining 'Bihu' functions scheduled from May 10 onwards.

The ‘Bohag or Rongali Bihu’ is celebrated from mid-April, marking the beginning of the Assamese new year.

The celebrations continue for almost a month with cultural functions organised across the state.

"Let us bring this vibrant celebration to a graceful close, with the same unity and spirit in which it was celebrated," the chief minister added. PTI SSG RBT