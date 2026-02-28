Himanta calls for strengthening innovation, research on National Science Day

Guwahati, Feb 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday emphasised the need to nurture young scientific minds to strengthen innovation and research.

In a post on X on the occasion of National Science Day, Sarma said, "Curiosity fuels discovery, and discovery shapes tomorrow." "On National Science Day, let us nurture young scientific minds and strengthen the culture of innovation and research," he added.

National Science Day is observed annually on February 28 to commemorate the discovery of the Raman Effect by Indian physicist C V Raman in 1928.

The day is aimed at promoting scientific temper and encouraging interest in science and innovation among citizens, particularly students. PTI SSG SSG ACD