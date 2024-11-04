Himanta calls Jharkhand CM ‘spokesperson of infiltrators’

Ranchi, Nov 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday hit out at his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren alleging that the JMM leader was acting like a spokesperson of Bangladeshi infiltrators.

He also questioned why Soren was against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Jharkhand when it was clear that tribals would not be brought under its ambit.

"We are excluding tribals in UCC. Home Minister Amit Shah has also made it clear that tribals will follow their tradition and BJP will respect their way of living, but for others, it is a must to prevent child marriage and polygamy,” Sarma told media persons here.

Sarma is also the BJP co-in-charge of Jharkhand elections.

“Hemant Soren is complaining to the Election Commission why I am talking against infiltrators. The JMM is not the party of Indians but infiltrators. Infiltrators do not want UCC. They are habituated to multiple marriages. Hemant Soren is spokesperson of infiltrators," Sarma said.

How JMM president and former chief minister Shibu Soren’s son could stoop so low is beyond comprehension, he said.

Infiltration is such that the fate of Santhal Pargana is neither decided by tribals nor the original inhabitants or Indians, he claimed.

“Infiltrators decide the fate of poll candidates in some pockets (of Santhal Pargana), he alleged.

About Hemant Soren's proposer Mandal Murmu joining the BJP, Sarma said that the descendant of the Sido-Kanhu brothers who led the Santhal revolt against the British in 1855, will work for tribals post elections.

"We are not using Murmu politically, we are contesting a fair election," he said, adding that Murmu joined the BJP on Sunday, after the last date of withdrawal.

Murmu is one of the proposers of Hemant Soren’s nomination from the Barhait assembly constituency.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled on November 13 and 20 while counting of votes will be held on November 23. PTI NAM NN