Himanta chairs meeting on Bhupen Hazarika centenary celebration

Guwahati, Aug 28 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday chaired the core committee meeting to discuss the initiatives for the year-long birth centenary celebrations of singer Bhupen Hazarika, a Bharat Ratna awardee, beginning from September 8, officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the main centenary event on September 13, on the first day of his two-day visit to the state.

On September 8, tributes will be paid to Hazarika at his memorial in Jalukbari, while cultural programmes will be held in different parts of the state in events organised by the government and various stakeholders.

Bhupen Hazarika’s son, Tez Hazarika, attended the meeting virtually and will also be present in the main centenary event on September 13 as a state guest.

The chief minister took note of the progress of various initiatives and programmes being planned to honour the life, works, and legacy of the music maestro.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring that the centenary celebrations reflect Hazarika’s immense contributions to Indian music, culture, and society.

The meeting also discussed the cultural events, publications, and outreach programmes to be organised across Assam, in Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, officials said.

Sarma said that the Government of India has approved issuance of a Rs 100 silver commemorative coin in Hazarika's honour, which will be a fitting tribute to a man whose contributions to music and culture remain eternal.

He also directed the state's cultural affairs department to work in close coordination with other stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the centenary plan, making it a people’s movement befitting the stature of the legendary musician.

He also thanked the Arunachal Pradesh government, through its Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein who was also present in the meeting, for taking the initiative of celebrating Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary at Roing in the neighbourinbg state on September 26.

The foundation stone for a museum in the memory of Hazarika will also be laid as part of the celebration of the birth centenary. PTI DG DG NN