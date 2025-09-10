Himanta claims SIT on Gogoi's alleged Pak links found conspiracy to undermine India's sovereignty

Guwahati, Sept 10 (PTI) The SIT, probing the alleged Pakistani links of Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and his family, has unearthed "startling facts" that point to a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining India's sovereignty, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Wednesday.
The SIT, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, submitted its report to Sarma at his office in Guwahati.
Referring to Gogoi and his wife Elizabeth Coulburn, he claimed the SIT has established the "involvement of a British national who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament in the larger nefarious activities of Pakistan national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh".
"The investigation also sheds light on how the Ministry of Interior, Govt of Pakistan, facilitated the visit of an MP from Assam to their country," he said.
The state government had set up the SIT in February after Sarma made a series of allegations against Gogoi, his main opponent, claiming that he and his wife have connections with the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI.
"During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation," he said.
"The Assam Government will now examine the report of the SIT in detail and place it before the State Cabinet. Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public," he added.
Earlier in the day, Sarma said he would first review the report and only then make it public.
Gogoi had taken a dig at him then, stating, "As I had said earlier, the CM's claims that it is like a C-Grade film have flopped at the box office, and it is for this reason he has sought more time to read the report." He said the people of Assam are aware of the truth and will give a befitting reply at an appropriate time.
Speaking to reporters in Golaghat district, where he reviewed the arrangements for PM Narendra Modi's visit to Numaligarh Refinery on September 14, Sarma had said, "I will receive the report after returning to Guwahati. I will go through the report. After that, the government will inform the people about the report and the future course of action. This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation's security. After going through the report in detail, a decision will be taken on the action to be taken." "I am not here for a film performance.... that I will call a press conference immediately after the report is submitted and make an announcement on its content... the media is expecting this, but the government does not function in that manner. I have to read the report, and only then can I say the action that needs to be taken," he had said. PTI DG SOM