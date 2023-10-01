Himanta cleans road, washes Gandhi statue's feet as part of 'Swachhata' drive

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday cleaned a road with a broom and washed the feet of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi during an hour-long 'shramdaan' as part of a nationwide cleanliness drive.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for 'shramdaan' (voluntary labour) for 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign a day before Gandhi Jayanti, the CM wielded a broom and cleaned a portion of a road leading to Gandhi Mandap near Ulubari Chariali in Guwahati. Later, he washed the feet of the Gandhi statue.

"Bapu's ideals and principles will continue to guide us. On the call by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we've an opportunity to script a new chapter in history!" Sarma wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"Together, let's envision and work towards a #GarbageFreeIndia," he added.

Sarma was joined by his cabinet colleague Ashok Singhal, Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita and senior government officials.

Agriculture Minister Atul Bora carried out the cleanliness drive on the Directorate of Agriculture campus. He appealed to the residents of Assam to take active steps in maintaining cleanliness of their surroundings. PTI TR TR ACD