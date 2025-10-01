Himanta condoles death of 9 Assam construction workers in Chennai thermal plant building collapse

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) The nine construction workers who died in the building collapse at Ennore thermal power station in Chennai on Tuesday were from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

''Nine migrant workers from Assam have reportedly succumbed to death after falling down at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district, today while carrying out construction works for extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station'', the CM posted on 'X'.

Four of the victims are from Karbi Anglong district and five from Hojai district, he said.

''We are coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back their mortal remains at the earliest'', Sarma said.

The names of the victims are Munna Kemprai, Sorbojit Thausen, Phaibit Fanglu, Bidayum Porbosa, Paban Sorong, Prayanto Sorong, Suman Kharikap, Dimaraj Thousen and Dipak Raijung, he said.

''My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers'', the CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased and ordered that steps be taken to transport the mortal remains to their home state. PTI DG DG MNB