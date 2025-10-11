Himanta condoles death of CRPF jawan from Assam in Jharkhand explosions

Guwahati, Oct 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday condoled the death of a CRPF jawan hailing from Nagaon district in IED explosions in Jharkhand.

Sarma said the nation will forever remember the supreme sacrifice of head constable Mahendra Laskar.

"Condolences to the family of braveheart HC/GD Mahendra Laskar of CRPF from Nagaon who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Jharkhand," Sarma said in a post on X.

"My thoughts are with his family in this hour of grief. The nation will remember his sacrifice with gratitude," he added.

Laskar was injured, along with two others, in two IED explosions in Saranda forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Friday.

"Head constable Mahendra Laskar, a resident of Assam, died in the course of treatment in a hospital in Rourkela, Odisha," said a statement issued by the Jharkhand Police Headquarters on Saturday.

The improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were suspected to have been planted by the proscribed CPI (Maoist), which is observing a 'resistance week' in Jharkhand, to target security forces, he said.