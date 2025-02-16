Himanta condoles deaths in stampede at New Delhi Railway Station

Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in a stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

"I am extremely anguished by the terrible news coming in from New Delhi Railway Station. On behalf of the people of Assam, we offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the stampede," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been injured," he added.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

It is not immediately known whether anyone from Assam was in the list of the deceased or the ones injured. PTI TR RBT