Himanta condoles Tripura Speaker's death

Guwahati, Dec 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of Tripura Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen on Friday.

He said Sen was a grassroots leader who worked for social causes.

Sen, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru after he suffered a massive cerebral stroke, died in the southern city on Friday.

"Pained by the passing away of Shri Biswa Bandhu Sen ji, Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly," Sarma said in a post on X.

"Shri Sen was a grassroots leader who dedicated his life to social causes. I fondly recall my meetings with him discussing the shared welfare of our people," he said.

Sarma extended his condolences to the bereaved family. PTI SSG RG