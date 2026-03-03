Himanta congratulates BJP's Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam

Guwahati, Mar 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated his cabinet colleague Jogen Mohan and MLA Terash Gowala on being nominated as BJP candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls.
The terms of three Rajya Sabha seats held by BJP's Bhubaneswar Kalita and Rameswar Teli along with opposition-backed independent Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will end on April 9.
''Congratulations to my colleague in the Cabinet, Shri @JogenMohanAssam, and the Hon’ble Member of the Assam Vidhan Sabha, Shri Terash Gowala, on securing our party’s nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections,” Sarma posted on X.
“Both these outstanding leaders - hailing from the grassroots - have a demonstrated track record of public service, and I am confident they will make valuable contributions to enriching our parliamentary processes,” he said.
The biennial polls to 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states that are falling vacant on different dates in April are set to be held on March 16. The counting of votes will take place the same day.
''I express my gratitude to Adarniya @narendramodi Ji and Adarniya @NitinNabin Ji for these exceptional nominations,'' Sarma added.
The CM said on the sidelines of a programme that Teli was likely to contest the forthcoming assembly polls from Duliajan, currently represented by Gowala, but did not mention about the probable candidate from Mahmora, represented by Mohan.
Mohan is currently the Minister for Transport, Hills Area Development and Indigenous and Tribal Faith.
The candidate for the third seat is yet to be announced by the ruling NDA or the opposition.
Assam has seven seats in the Rajya Sabha – four held by the BJP, one each by its alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL), and one independent. PTI DG RBT