Himanta congratulates gallantry medal awardees of Assam Police

Guwahati, Aug 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday congratulated the personnel of the state police who were awarded gallantry medals on the eve of Independence Day. ''Congratulations to all personnel of @assampolice who have been conferred with various gallantry medals on the eve of Independence Day 2025,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Parthasarathi Mahanta, who is also the IGP Special Task Force (STF), has been awarded the President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM).

Three policemen – SP Gurav Abhijit Dilip, SDPO Hemanta Kumar Boro and constable Akhil Ranjan Das – were conferred with the gallantry medal (GM).

The medal for meritorious service has been awarded to 13 Assam Police officers.

The Chief Minister's Special Service Medal in crisis situation for nine police personnel, and for outstanding service to 31 officers, were also announced on Thursday. PTI DG RBT