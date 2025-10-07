Himanta congratulates Modi for beginning 25th year as head of govt

Guwahati, Oct 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beginning his 25th year as the head of a government.

Modi had taken oath on this day in 2001 as Gujarat's chief minister for the first time.

"October 7 will always be etched as a special day for India as Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji took oath as Gujarat's CM for the first time in 2001 and since then has been serving continuously as a Head of Govt," Sarma said in a post on X.

He extended best wishes to the PM on behalf of the people of Assam on the milestone.