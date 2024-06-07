Himanta congratulates Modi on being elected as leader of NDA parliamentary party

Guwahati, Jun 7 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday congratulated Narendra Modi on being elected as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party.

Sarma claimed that the third term for the NDA government will usher in a new dawn of reforms and development for the people of India.

"It was an absolute honour to witness Adarniya Shri @narendramodi Ji being unanimously elected as the Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party for a third consecutive term," he said in a post on X.

Modi's powerful speech has set the tone for pro-people governance that will be delivered by an NDA government, Sarma added.

"Under Modi ji's leadership, India has made remarkable progress over the past decade, paving the way for continued prosperity. With this resounding mandate, Bharat is poised to achieve even greater milestones during Modi 3.0," he added.

Sarma was in New Delhi to attend the NDA parliamentary meeting. He also met newly elected MPs Phani Bhushan Choudhury of AGP and Joyanta Basumatary of UPPL of NDA partners in Assam.

"In New Delhi, I met newly elected Members of Parliament from @agpofficial & @TheUPPLOfficial, Phani Bhusan Choudhury and Joyanta Basumatary. NDA has created history this time in Assam by winning 11/14 seats, highest by any pre poll alliance since 1985," he added. PTI DG DG ACD