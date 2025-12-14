Himanta congratulates Nabin on becoming BJP working president, hails his administrative efficiency

Guwahati, Dec 14 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday congratulated Nitin Nabin on his appointment as the BJP working president, and said he has stood out for his “administrative efficiency and organisational impact”.

Sarma said that Nabin is a leader with “clarity of thought and firm ideological grounding”.

Nabin, 45, was appointed BJP working president by the party's parliamentary board.

“Warm congratulations to Shri @NitinNabin ji on taking charge as the National Working President of the BJP. A leader known for his energy, clarity of thought and firm ideological grounding, he has consistently strengthened the organisation,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The CM said Nabin’s contributions as a minister in Bihar and as ‘Prabhari’ of Chhattisgarh “stand out for their administrative efficiency and organisational impact”.

“This responsibility reflects the party’s confidence in his leadership and its emphasis on nurturing the next generation of leaders. Wishing him every success in this significant role,” Sarma added.

Nabin, a Kayasth by caste, will eventually succeed incumbent BJP chief J P Nadda.

He is the PWD minister in Bihar and an MLA from Bankipur in Patna.

Nadda was appointed BJP president in January 2020 and has already completed his full term. He was granted extension to lead the party through the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.