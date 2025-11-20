Himanta congratulates Nitish on taking oath as Bihar CM

Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday congratulated Nitish Kumar on taking oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time.

''Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to honourable Shri @NitishKumar Kumar Ji on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar,'' Sarma said in a post on X.

''Under the guidance of the esteemed Shri @narendramodi ji and the strong leadership of Nitish ji, Bihar is moving towards new heights of progress and transformation; heartfelt best wishes on this historic occasion of taking the oath!'' he said.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to 71-year old Kumar along with 26 ministers, including 14 from the BJP and 8 from the JD(U).

The NDA had stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4. PTI DG RBT