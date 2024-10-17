Himanta congratulates Saini on being sworn in as Haryana CM

Guwahati, Oct 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday congratulated Nayab Singh Saini on being sworn in as the CM of Haryana.

Advertisment

Saini took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of people from across the northern state.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who became the chief minister for the second time.

"On behalf of the people of Assam, hearty congratulations and felicitation to Mr. @NayabSainiBJP ji and the newly appointed cabinet on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Haryana," Sarma posted on X.

Advertisment

Sarma, who attended Saini's swearing-in, said that the people of Haryana have given the BJP an opportunity to serve them for the third time.

"I pray to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Shankardev to bless you to take the state to new heights," he added.

Sarma also posted a picture of himself with Saini and other chief ministers of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh's Pema Khandu, Nagaland's Neiphu Rio, Manipur's N Biren Singh, Tripura's Manik Saha and Meghalaya's Conrad Sangma with the caption: "Team North East with the Man of the Moment".

Advertisment

Saini and his wife had visited Guwahati on Monday to offer prayers at the Kamakhya temple after the BJP's win in the northern state and was also felicitated by the state unit of the party.

They had also offered prayers at the temple in August before the state assembly elections.

Saini, an OBC face of the party, had replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief minister of Haryana in March. PTI DG DG ACD