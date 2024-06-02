Himanta congratulates SKM on retaining power in Sikkim

Guwahati, Jun 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on retaining power in the Himalayan state on Sunday.

He exuded confidence that Sikkim will continue on its development trajectory under the new government.

"Congratulations to Sikkim Krantikari Morcha on securing the people's mandate to serve Sikkim for a second consecutive term," Sarma posted on X.

"I'm confident that under the leadership of Shri @PSTamangGolay ji and the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, Sikkim will continue on its developmental journey with full vigour," the BJP leader added.

The SKM returned to power in the Himalayan state for the second consecutive term by a landslide victory, winning 31 seats in the 32-member assembly.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, could manage only one seat, while the BJP could not win any of the 31 seats it had contested in the assembly election.

Elections to the Sikkim assembly were held simultaneously with the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls on April 19. PTI SSG SSG RG