Himanta congratulates three BJP candidates to contest bypolls in Assam

Guwahati, Oct 19 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday congratulated BJP candidates - Nihar Ranjan Das, Diganta Ghatowar and Diplu Ranjan Sarma - who will contest the bypolls from Dholai (SC), Behali and Samaguri assembly constituencies.
The bypolls will be held on November 13.
The names of the three BJP candidates were announced in New Delhi on Saturday evening.
The BJP will contest in three seats while its alliance partner AGP will contest in Bongaigaon and the United Peoples' Party, Liberal (UPPL) at Sidli (ST).
''Congratulations to our bright @BJP4Assam candidates - Shri Nihar Ranjan Das, Shri Diganta Ghatowar and Shri @idipluranjan. I am confident that people will bless them in large numbers'', the chief minister posted on X.
Ghatowar who will contest from the Behali assembly constituency, belongs to the tea tribe community and is the BJP's Sonitpur district general secretary.
Das had contested from the Dholai(SC) as an independent candidate in 2016 but later joined the BJP and will be its candidate for the first time.
Diplu Ranjan Sarma, who will contest from Samaguri, is a BJP state general secretary and a former president of the party's state youth wing.
The Assam unit of the BJP also congratulated the three candidates on being selected as the party candidates for the bypolls.
''We are confident that with your dedication and hard work, you will win with huge margins and lead your constituencies to new heights of development. Wishing you all the success in the upcoming elections!'', the BJP Assam unit posted on X.
Bypolls to Dholai (SC), Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon and Sidli(ST) were necessitated following the elections of the sitting MLAs to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.
Dholai (SC)'s BJP MLA and former cabinet minister Parimal Suklabaidya was elected to Lok Sabha from Silchar(SC) parliamentary constituency while his party colleague Ranjit Dutta from Behali won the Sonitpur seat.
NDA's alliance partner AGP's sitting MLA from Bongaigaon Phanibhushan Choudhury was elected from the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat while the United Peoples' Party, Liberal (UPPL) Joyanta Basumatary from Sidli(ST) assembly seat was elected from Kokrajhar (ST) parliamentary constituency.
Congress MLA from Samaguri Rakibul Hussain had won the Dhubri parliamentary seat by a record margin of over 10 lakh votes.
The Congress and the united opposition held a meeting here with AICC general secretary and Assam In Charge Jitendra Singh on Friday to discuss the probable candidates.
An electorate of 9,10,665 will exercise their franchise in the by-elections to the five constituencies, the notification for which was issued on Friday.
The last date of filing of nominations will be on October 25, scrutiny on October 28 and last date of withdrawal on October 30. PTI DG DG RG