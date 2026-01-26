Himanta demands apology from Rahul for refusing to wear 'Patka' at President's At Home

Guwahati, Jan 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday demanded an ''unconditional apology'' from the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for allegedly refusing to wear the traditional 'Patka' at an event hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In an act that was deeply insensitive and insulting to the people of the entire North East, Gandhi chose not to wear the traditional Patka, a symbol of the region's rich cultural heritage, at the 'At Home' reception hosted by the President this evening, the chief minister claimed in a post on X.

'Patka' is a traditional scarf from Manipur.

''Times may change, but the attitude of the de facto supremo of the Congress party, Mr Rahul Gandhi, regrettably appears unchanged...from the President and the Prime Minister to foreign dignitaries, everyone wore the Patka with respect and pride. Mr Gandhi alone stood apart, reinforcing a perception of disregard towards the North East'', Sarma said.

Such a conduct explains why his party has ''lost the trust of the region and much of the country. Yet, this repeated insensitivity continues'', he said.

''Mr Rahul Gandhi must issue an unconditional apology to the people of the North East for this affront. The people of the region deserve respect'', the chief minister added. PTI DG DG RG