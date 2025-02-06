Himanta direct officials to live-stream Jhumur performance in tea gardens on Feb 24

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed district commissioners to live-stream the Jhumur dance performance by 8,000 artistes in tea gardens on February 24, which is set to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to set a world record.

In a video conference with officials, the CM directed its live-streaming in tea gardens to allow the community in remote areas to also participate in the celebration.

The initiative to create a world record aims to celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, reflecting the state's unwavering pride in its tea industry, which has become synonymous with Assam's identity over the centuries.

Sarma also reviewed the progress of several schemes like Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, and Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan.

Recognising the critical role of local governance, Sarma said the co-district commissioners would have a key role in overseeing the implementation of Orunodoi 3.0 scheme.

''As integral members of the District Level Monitoring Committees, they would be tasked with ensuring the scheme’s reach and efficacy, facilitating its execution at the grassroots level'', he added.

He also provided a comprehensive review of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan and the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan, developed to foster economic self-sufficiency through entrepreneurship and gender empowerment. PTI DG DG MNB