Himanta directs satellite survey of uncovered drains in Guwahati after 4-year-old boy dies

Guwahati, Sep 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday directed Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to ensure a satellite survey of all open manholes and uncovered drains in Guwahati after a four-year-old boy died after falling into one.

Sunit Kumar fell into an uncovered drain, where construction work was on, near his house in the Arya Nagar area on Wednesday evening.

His body was sent to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

"I have directed the chief secretary to undertake a satellite survey of all open manholes and uncovered drains. Necessary action to cover these will be taken," Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme in Dhekiajuli.

He said that the contractors were earlier asked to cover all drains and manholes, but it has been found that the cement slabs are often stolen, creating a dangerous situation for pedestrians.

Sarma, however, assured that steps will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not take place in the future.