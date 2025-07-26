Himanta discusses education sector issues with Pradhan

Guwahati, Jul 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital on Saturday and discussed matters pertaining to the sector in the state.

Sarma said "exciting developments" are in the offing in the education sector in the coming days.

"Had the pleasure to call upon Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji at New Delhi today," he said in a post on X.

Sharma said he had a "very good discussion" with Pradhan to augment and expand Assam's educational infrastructure.

"Looking forward to some exciting developments in this sector in the coming days," the chief minister added. PTI SSG SSG RG