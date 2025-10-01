Himanta, Gaurav condole death of 9 Assam workers in Chennai construction site

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the nine construction workers, who died in the building collapse at Ennore thermal power station in Chennai a day ago, were from the northeastern state, and condoled the death of the labourers.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi also expressed grief over the death of the workers from the state.

The family members of the workers demanded that the labourers' bodies, now kept in the morgue of George Stanley Hospital in Chennai, be brought to their native places at the earliest.

Sarma said his government was coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring the mortal remains of the nine workers to Assam.

''Nine migrant workers from Assam have reportedly succumbed to death after falling down at a construction site at Minjur, Thiruvallur district, while carrying out construction works for extension of North Chennai Thermal Power Station," the CM posted on 'X'.

Four of the deceased hailed from Karbi Anglong district and five from Hojai, he said.

''We are coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring their mortal remains at the earliest'', Sarma said.

The deceased are Munna Kemprai, Sorbojit Thausen, Phaibit Fanglu, Bidayum Porbosa, Paban Sorong, Prayanto Sorong, Suman Kharikap, Dimaraj Thousen and Dipak Raijung, he said.

''My deepest condolences to their families and well-wishers," the CM said.

Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi also expressed his sadness over the death of the nine workers in Tamil Nadu.

''Deeply saddened by the tragic accident at the Ennore Power Plant site in Tamil Nadu that claimed the lives of nine workers from Karbi Anglong and Hojai in Assam'', Gogoi posted on 'X'.

These young men had travelled far from home to support their families, but lost their lives due to unsafe working conditions, he said.

''I extend my heartfelt condolences to their loved ones," Gogoi added.

He urged the authorities to ensure timely support, compensation and justice for the bereaved families, and to strengthen safety standards so that such tragedies are prevented in the future.

One of the deceased labourers, Bidayum Porbosa's elderly father said he was waiting for his son's body to arrive home in their No. 2 Rengrengi Jarani village in Howraghat of Karbi Anglong district.

''He had gone to Chennai only three months ago in search of a livelihood, as there were no opportunities here. My son graduated in 2023 and tried hard to get a job in the state, but failed. He went so far as Chennai only when he did not get any suitable work here," Porbosa's father said.

''Now we want his body to be brought home so that we can perform the last rites," the 65-year-old daily wage earner said with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Provit Thaosen, the brother of deceased Sorbojit Thaosen, said that he was waiting for his brother to complete the shift so that they could return to their rented rooms when the accident happened.

They shared the rooms with four others from the same village.

''We have been working at the site since March this year, and there are many workers here from our village. Now, we want to return to our homes even though we know that we do not have any means of earning at our native place," he said.

Joybiddya Soreng, a supervisor at the construction site, said that he insisted his younger brother, Prayanto Soreng, who died in the accident, join him at the construction site as there was no work in their Nabhaga village of Hojai district.

''Our lives are now shattered, and I just do not know how I will take him back home and face my family," he said.

All the deceased belong to the Dimasa tribe from Karbi Anglong and Hojai districts of the state.

Arrangements were being made to bring their bodies to the state after the postmortem examinations are conducted, and the officials of both the districts are in touch with the family members, a senior bureaucrat said here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over the accident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each deceased from the PM's National Relief Fund.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased and ordered that steps be taken to send the mortal remains to their home state. PTI DG DG BDC