Himanta, Gaurav hail women's cricket team on World Cup triumph

Guwahati, Nov 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on winning their maiden ICC World Cup, calling it a triumph of talent and teamwork.

The Indian women's cricket team made history by winning their first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

"Our #WomenInBlue outplayed the world and lifted #WomensWorldCup2025. A triumph of talent, teamwork & spirit, which will inspire millions across the nation. Many congratulations #TeamIndia. Deserved Champions," he said in a post on X.

Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, too, wished the champion team.

"My best wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for their historic World Cup triumph. Their grit, teamwork, and determination have brought glory to the nation and joy to every Indian heart," Gogoi said.

Gogoi said the achievement was “truly a golden moment in Indian cricket” and a win that will inspire generations. PTI TR RBT