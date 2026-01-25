Himanta govt disburses financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each among 6 lakh tea garden workers

Doomdoma (Assam), Jan 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday disbursed a one-time assistance of Rs 5,000 each among 6 lakh tea garden workers, while launching the 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' scheme.

The state government has assured the tea garden workers of providing ownership of land in labour lines of tea estates, while it has reserved government jobs and MBBS seats and enhanced educational and healthcare facilities in a bid to reach out to the sizeable Tea Tribe community ahead of the assembly elections likely in March-April.

"Whatever Assam does, it does at scale! Today, over 6 lakh tea garden workers received Rs 5,000 each as a mark of gratitude for their hard work, which has made tea synonymous with Assam," Sarma posted on X after launching the scheme at Doomdoma in Tinsukia district, a hub of the tea industry.

He said the scheme is also in sync with Assam Tea celebrating 200 years.

"This community, for over 200 years, has toiled hard to give Assam Tea its distinct identity and can be truly termed as Assam's tryst with industries. The people of the state acknowledge their unparalleled contributions and our govt promises to keep working for their welfare," Sarma added.

The chief minister's office (CMO) said that over Rs 300 crore was disbursed as a one-time financial assistance to over 6 lakh tea garden workers across 836 tea gardens in 27 districts and 73 assembly constituencies.

At the same programme, Sarma also inaugurated mobile creches and mobile toilet services to ensure child care, health, dignity and a safer work environment for the workforce.

The state government has been rolling out various schemes for the Tea Tribes, including amending an existing law to provide ownership of labour line land in the tea estates to the workers residing there.

The Sarma-led government had last year introduced 3 per cent reservation for eligible youth of the community in all Grade 3 and 4 state government posts, with the first batch of selected youths receiving their appointment letters recently.

Altogether 30 MBBS seats in the state's medical colleges have also been reserved for Tea Tribe students under the present government.

Model high schools and higher secondary schools have been established in the tea gardens, while hostels are being constructed across the state for the students.

Healthcare facilities have also been ramped up in the tea garden areas, with a focus on maternal health.