Himanta greets Bhutan king on birthday, hails close ties

Guwahati, Feb 21 (PTI) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday greeted Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on his 46th birthday.

Wishing the king good health and long life, he said that Assam and Bhutan share a special bond rooted in history, culture and enduring goodwill.

"Our close cooperation in trade, connectivity, education and regional security continues to strengthen this unique partnership," Sarma said in a post on X.

"May His Majesty be blessed with good health and long life as he leads Bhutan to greater progress and happiness," he added. PTI DG DG SOM